One man released, two others arrested for Scott slaying

A man booked last week with murder has been freed, and two others have been booked instead in the slaying of Anthony Babino Jr.

Last week, Travean Cobb, 20 was booked in connection with the shooting death of Babino.

But today, he has been released and the charge dropped, because the investigation has determined that Cobb was a victim of a planned robbery, and the shooting was a case of self-defense. The decision to drop the charge was made by the Scott Police Department and the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Two other men have now been booked, accused of being part of the plan that led to the shooting.

Daylan J. Williams and a 17-year-old have each been booked with second-degree murder, according to Scott Police.

Williams, 22, was booked Sunday after turning himself in. The 17-year-old was arrested last Thursday, police say.

The investigation is on-going, police say.