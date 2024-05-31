One man dead, another in custody following a fight

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a Thursday night altercation that left one man dead and another under arrest. Deputies were called to the 400 block of Louveteau Rd. around 10:15 p.m., and they found a man who had been shot lying in the roadway. The man, Troydell Simmons, 34, died of his injuries. Throughout the course of the investigation, LPSO detectives learned that Simmons allegedly had been in a fight with Thaddius Livings, 30. A knife and a gun were involved, they learned. Livings was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for one count of Manslaughter. This investigation remains ongoing. No further information is available at this time.