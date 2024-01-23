Watch Now
One injured in early morning Lafayette shooting

Jan 23, 2024
Lafayette Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.

At approximately 3:51 am, Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in progress in the 100 block of Riley Street. When officers arrived, they located a 38-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The victim is currently listed in critical condition.

Investigators are actively investigating the shooting and ask anyone with any information to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

