One dead in Sunday shooting

One person died after a shooting early Sunday on Harrison Drive, Lafayette Police say.

Police were called to the 100 block of Harrison Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they learned that the victim had been transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle. The victim died at the hospital, police say.

If you can help, you can call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

You also can download the LPD App and submit your information anonymously via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous, police say.

