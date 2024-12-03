Watch Now
One dead, another injured in Youngsville crash

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in the 700 block of Piat Road in Youngsville Tuesday afternoon.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a second vehicle was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A third driver was not injured.

Piat Road will be closed for several hours Tuesday afternoon between Austin Road and Egret Road while the Sheriff’s Crash Reconstruction Team conducts an investigation.

