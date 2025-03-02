One dead after house fire in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — One man and one dog died due to a house fire early Saturday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., Lafayette Fire Department was called to the 100 block of South Orange Street, where a house was on fire. Upon arrival, responders found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Inside, firefighters found two adult occupants in a bedroom. Both were taken to a local hospital. The man, Ronald Williams, 44, died from his injuries. The woman remains in critical condition. The occupants' dog also died in the fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out, but the house sustained heavy damage.

Officials have determined the fire originated in the kitchen, but the cause is still under investigation.