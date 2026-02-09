Olde Tyme Grocery adapts to major road closure, remains open during busy season

LAFAYETTE, La. — Despite a major road closure on St. Mary Boulevard, Olde Tyme Grocery remains open to customers as it enters one of its busiest times of year.

“We’re going into our Lent season, and we are very thankful that we have loyal local patrons that seem to find us no matter what,” said manager Kyle Mauer.

The closure, which blocks access from Johnston Street, comes during a crucial period for the long-time Lafayette establishment. Lent and Mardi Gras typically bring a spike in business, with the grocery selling up to two thousand sandwiches on a single Friday during Lent.

“Lent for us, it's wild, it's fun, it's a kind of controlled chaos in here a little bit,” Mauer said.

To ensure their customers can still dine in and pick up food, Olde Tyme has put several workarounds in place.

“We do have a curbside pickup which helps, and we also now have a brand new parking lot on Brook Avenue right behind our restaurant,” said Mauer.

Management has been proactive in sharing detour routes and updates on social media so that customers do not miss out amid the roadwork.

“We understand too, weather permitting, things like that present different challenges for the construction project itself. But again, we're thinking maybe a little bit over a month, hopefully sooner,” Mauer added.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government has not provided a timeline on when the closure will be lifted, but Mauer hopes disruptions will be minimal. “Everything is operating as normal, as [if] there is no road closure. So please come out and visit Old Tyme Grocery and get yourself a good po'boy,” he said.

Despite the challenges posed by construction, Olde Tyme Grocery remains optimistic and committed to serving its customers throughout Mardi Gras and Lent.

