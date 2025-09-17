Okra festival celebrates cultural heritage and culinary traditions this weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. — A weekend festival at Heymann Park will celebrate the rich cultural history of okra through food, music and education at the 4th Annual Okra Music and Arts Festival.

Local chefs will prepare their favorite okra specialties for festival-goers to sample. The event will also feature live music, educational programming, food trucks, games and storytelling centered around the culturally significant green vegetable.

According to Pomona College, okra was brought to the United States by enslaved people through the transatlantic slave trade between the 16th and 19th centuries. This historical connection is why festival organizer Brenda Andrus believes the vegetable's story should be shared with younger generations.

"Okra goes way back in history and now it's in the United States and southern states mostly. I've learned to cook okra for my parents but then it goes back to their parents and parents," Andrus said. "We have to teach our young ones, tell them where it came from, tell them what it's good for and show them how to cook it."

The festival welcomes attendees to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating during the festivities. Glass bottles are not permitted at the event.

Admission to the festival is free.

