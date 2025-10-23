Oil Center goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Oil Center is decked out in pink this October and it’s all for a good cause.

Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, businesses across the Oil Center and along Coolidge have added pink ribbons, signs, and lights for their "Proud to Pink Out for Prevention” campaign.

The effort aims to raise awareness and encourage early detection.

“We’re so close to Ochsner, so we want to drive awareness and really paint it pink,” said Laura White, owner of Initials Custom and Commercial Embroidery. “We’re here to save lives, and early detection is so important. If you’re driving down the Oil Center and see all the pink lights and signs, maybe it’ll remind you to schedule that mammogram because early detection is huge.”

For White, the decorations carry a deeply personal meaning.

“My mom is a breast cancer survivor, my aunt is battling cancer now, and I had a scare this year,” White said. “We believe pink is power.”

The pink decorations are made possible through a partnership between the Oil Center Association and Ochsner Lafayette General.

To schedule a mammogram, call 337-571-MAMM or click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

