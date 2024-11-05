Officers in Eunice and Erath have vests now, thanks to Giles

Two local police departments have some new bullet-proof vests thanks to an Acadiana business leader.

Today, Giles Automotive Group donated six vests to Eunice Police and 10 vests to Erath Police.

Giles has been donating bullet-proof vests to Acadiana's law enforcement agencies for years.

"Ballistic Vests are vitally important live saving personal protection equipment for officers in the line of duty, and this generous donation by Mr. Bob Giles and his auto group brings the total number of bullet proof vests donated up to 190," a release states.

Today, Erath Chief Anna LaPointe, Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef and other members of their departments along with other members of the department met at Giles Subaru on Town Center Parkway in Lafayette to finalize the donations.

“These officers are our local heroes, and they bravely perform their duties and dedicate themselves to serving the community. I am very grateful for the work they perform day after day,” Giles said. “It is an honor and a privilege to be able to provide much needed body armor for local law enforcement agencies in communities that don't have the budget to do so.”

Here are some pictures from the event:

According to the release, giving back to the community is of utmost importance to Giles, and he encourages other business leaders and community members to give back. The auto group has a campaign called Giles Gives Back which provides support to those in need, brings awareness to community, and spreads the message of giving back. Giles Gives Back has donated 190 bullet proof vests to law enforcement in need, annually donates to Dreams Come True of Louisiana, and regularly helps so many more worthy causes. This is one of the many reasons he was named the 2022 TIME Dealer of the Year, the most prestigious honor in the automotive industry.