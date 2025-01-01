Officer-involved shooting on NE Evangeline thruway leaves several injured

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Several people were injured early Wednesday after an officer-involved shooting in the 2100 block of NE Evangeline Thruway, according to authorities.

The Lafayette Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area at approximately 2:34 a.m. Upon arrival, officers encountered two groups of individuals actively exchanging gunfire. Police said an officer discharged their firearm in response to the threat.

Several individuals involved in the incident were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The Louisiana State Police has been called in to conduct an independent investigation into the officer’s actions. Officials have not released further details about the circumstances of the shooting or the individuals involved.

“This is an active investigation,” police said in a statement. “Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department, Louisiana State Police, or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the LPD App or the P3 Tips Mobile App.