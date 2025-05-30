Occupant suffers minor injuries in kitchen fire at The Meadows West Apartments

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A man suffered minor burns Monday afternoon after a fire broke out in the kitchen of his apartment at The Meadows West Apartments in Lafayette.

Lafayette firefighters responded to the complex, located at 201 High Meadows Blvd., around 4:20 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke coming from one of the units. When crews arrived, the only occupant of the apartment was seen exiting the residence.

Firefighters entered the unit, conducted a search, and quickly located the fire in the kitchen. The flames were brought under control within 10 minutes. According to officials, the kitchen sustained heavy fire and water damage, while the rest of the apartment experienced smoke damage. The adjoining unit also suffered minor smoke and water damage.

Investigators say the occupant had been cooking when he fell asleep. He was awakened by the smoke alarm, discovered the fire, and attempted to put it out. He sustained burns to his hands in the process and was later transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance for treatment.

Fire officials determined the cause of the blaze to be unattended cooking. The fire was ruled accidental.

