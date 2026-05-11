Nurses Week: Fast-tracking nursing careers at no cost to you

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Nurses Week is May 6-12, 2026, and Ochsner Lafayette General and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette are working to address the growing nursing shortage through an accelerated nursing program designed to quickly move students into the workforce while reducing financial barriers to entry.

Health system leaders said the program was created in response to increasing demand for nurses both nationally and across the Acadiana region. Rather than waiting for the traditional education pipeline to catch up with workforce needs, Ochsner Lafayette General partnered with the university to expand access to nursing education and help increase the number of qualified nurses entering the profession.

The accelerated pathway allows students to complete a nursing degree in 15 months while receiving hands-on clinical training within the Ochsner Lafayette General health system. Participating students also receive full tuition coverage for nursing school. KATC spoke with Ryan Roberts, a graduate of the program, to hear about what drew him to it.

Fast-tracking nursing careers at no cost to you

Officials said the program differs from traditional nursing pathways by addressing some of the most common challenges students face, including tuition costs and the time required to complete a degree. Students also gain clinical experience in the same healthcare environment where many will eventually work, helping ease the transition into patient care roles after graduation.

Program leaders pointed to the program’s 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination, known as the NCLEX, as a measure of the program’s effectiveness. They said the results reflect both the quality of students entering the program and the academic and clinical support systems designed to prepare them for nursing careers.

Officials said the program emphasizes academic coaching, real-world clinical experience and workforce readiness to ensure graduates are prepared not only for licensure exams but also for direct patient care responsibilities.

Ochsner Lafayette General leaders described the decision to fully cover tuition as a long-term investment in the region’s healthcare workforce. By removing financial barriers, the program aims to create opportunities for students interested in nursing and committed to serving their local communities.

In exchange for tuition assistance, graduates commit to working within the Ochsner health system after completing the program, helping strengthen and stabilize the healthcare workforce across the region.

