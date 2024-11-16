Northside Teacher Honored with National Award

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A celebration of dedication, excellence, and passion took place in Lafayette Parish as Ms. Shaw, a longtime educator at Northside High School, was honored in her neighborhood for receiving national recognition.

With over 50 years of teaching experience, Ms. Shaw recently returned to the classroom to teach chemistry, continuing her commitment to inspiring and educating students. Her dedication earned her the prestigious Undercurrent Award, recognizing her impact on education and her unwavering devotion to her students.

The recognition ceremony was attended by prominent local leaders, including Kim Hunter Reed, Senator Gerald Boudreaux, and Mayor Monique Blanco Boulet, who joined the Northside community to celebrate Ms. Shaw's remarkable achievements.

The event not only highlighted Ms. Shaw’s outstanding contributions but also served as a reminder of the transformative power of educators who dedicate their lives to shaping future generations. Her story is a testament to the lasting impact of passionate teaching and community support.

Ms. Shaw’s recognition is a proud moment for Lafayette Parish, showcasing the incredible work happening within its schools and neighborhoods.

