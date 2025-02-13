Northside High students open Viking Vault in-school store

An exciting ribbon cutting to the new Viking vault, an in-school store selling Northside High School branded attire.

The store, full to the brim of all the Viking merchandise you could want, is run by students from Northside High's Business Program to give them hands-on experience.

"All of the hard and soft learning skills that they're learning inside of the classroom, in the textbook, they're putting it to use hands-on. And they're able to use it in the store and then outside in the community when they get their jobs," said Anastasia Riddell, director of Northside's Viking Vault.

"Every dollar that's spent, goes right back into the school and, so, it's just a great opportunity for our students and our business community when involving the students and getting that experience."

School officials from Northside High tell us they plan to grow the store and create more hands-on opportunities for its students.

