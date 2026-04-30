Northside High principal on leave

The principal of Northside High School is on leave, officials confirm.

James Rollins has been placed on administrative leave, school officials confirmed. They won't provide additional details, saying it's a "personnel issue."

The Acadiana Advocate reported that "unverified social media posts have raised questions about the timing of Rollins’ leave following a Wednesday appearance by rapper Lil Boosie near Northside High School."

The Hip Hop Artist, who goes by Boosie Badazz now, was in Acadiana on Wednesday; to see our story, click here.

The newspaper also reports that school board member Josh Edmond and Carencro High School athletic officials, including coach Gavin Peters, met the rapper at The Hub, the former Northgate Mall, which is near the Northside campus. There are social media posts that suggest he later visited the Northside campus. To read the paper's story, click here.