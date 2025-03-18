Northeast Regional Library Project approved by Library Board

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Library Control Board has approved the design for the new Northeast Regional Library, marking a major milestone in the project.

The 20,000-square-foot facility, which will feature state-of-the-art technology, was one of three options presented by 720 Design and recommended by the Library Committee in February.

After stalled discussions over size, cost, and feasibility, the board voted Monday to move forward with the project, calling it a much-needed investment.

"We have numbers, we have budgets, we have operational costs, but we also have the voice of the community," said Board Member, Rene Bradley. "I think tonight, the Library Board finally, truly heard the community's voice and what they're passionate about."

Monday’s approval clears the way for the project to proceed with funding and construction.

"We’ve been reassured by our library director that we have enough to build this library and cover operating costs until 2034," said Bradley.

The design itself is a direct reflection of public input. Community surveys, public feedback, and extensive consultations with the design team were key factors in shaping the final concept.

"We are finally able to see the library board come to a unanimous agreement to build this library on the Northside," said Consuela Gaines, board member with the Library Control Board.

Construction is expected to start in 2026 and end in 2028.