Northeast Evangeline Thruway blocked at Second Street

Northeast Evangeline Thruway is closed at Second Street, after an industrial generator "became detached" from the rig that was hauling it.

Lafayette Police say the industrial-sized generator became detached from the 18-wheeler trailer that was hauling the equipment. The generator is blocking the roadway and all northbound traffic is being diverted. Crews are waiting for the proper equipment to arrive to remove the generator from the roadway.

Police ask that motorists please seek an alternate route until the issue is resolved. Traffic can exit the Evangeline Thruway at Louisiana Avenue to bypass the blocked intersection. Northbound traffic on the Evangeline Thruway is open starting at East Simcoe Street.

Police say they'll provide an update when the roadway has been re-opened.