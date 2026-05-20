North University businesses navigate delays, traffic changes during corridor project

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Construction along the University Avenue corridor continues in Lafayette, but for one local business, the ongoing work has created challenges that owners say are affecting day-to-day operations.

The University Avenue Corridor project first broke ground in 2024. It was designed to improve pedestrian safety and modernize the area stretching from Cameron Street to Interstate 10. Upgrades completed so far include new sidewalks and medians along portions of the corridor.

Owners of Alpha Motors, Lou and Mahmoud Mustafa, say while they support the overall vision for the project, the extended construction timeline and current traffic configuration have made it difficult for drivers to access businesses along North University Avenue.

“It's been going on for over a year now, which honestly, I think, in my opinion, is too long,” Mahmoud said.

The owners said the addition of the median is among their concerns, saying it has reduced accessibility for motorists attempting to make turns into nearby businesses.

“The road looks good. It's a good size if they remove that median and put back the middle lane for people to make lefts and rights so that way the businesses could stay in business and everybody will be happy,” Lou said.

They also voiced frustration over the current traffic flow through the corridor.

“At this moment, what's killing North University is that barrier, that median… they literally made the road bigger just to make it even smaller than what it was before,” Lou said.

Despite those concerns, the business owners acknowledged some of the improvements have benefited the area, particularly the addition of sidewalks for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“The sidewalks are beautiful. I don't got no complaints. Nobody got any complaints about the sidewalks. I understand, before, University didn't have no sidewalks, so people would be walking or riding their bikes on the streets,” Lou said.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, construction could wrap up as early as June or July, depending on weather conditions. Remaining work includes paving, striping, landscaping, and upgrades to the underpass, including a new high-water warning system and pumps.

The Mayor-President has also said that the project could be evaluated for possible modifications once construction is complete.

Even with the ongoing disruptions, the owners of Alpha Motors said they remain optimistic about the long-term future of the corridor and Lafayette’s continued growth.

“They are developing everywhere you go here, which is really great to see. And for the future of University, we have no doubts about it succeeding and being successful for us and for future business owners as well,” Mahmoud said.

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