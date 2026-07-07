North Lafayette revitalization gains momentum with new businesses, infrastructure projects

LAFAYETTE, La. — From vacant buildings to growing businesses, new investment is transforming Lafayette's Northside as infrastructure improvements and commercial development continue to reshape the area.

District 5 Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux said the goal is to restore the type of neighborhood where residents can easily access daily necessities close to home.

"It was these communities that you could go to a store, you could go to church, you could go to school, you could live and you could play — all within a quarter to a half-mile," Boudreaux said. "Some of that went away. We're bringing it back."

Boudreaux said North Orange Street has already secured $300,000 for the first phase of facility and amenity improvements aimed at making the corridor more walkable. The project includes new landscaping, beautification efforts and other upgrades.

He also highlighted nearly $3 million in already funded infrastructure improvements planned along Jefferson Street from the Evangeline Thruway to Pontiac Point. The work is expected to support businesses designed to meet the needs of Northside residents.

Among those projects is the Jefferson Market and Deli, which Boudreaux said is intended to address the area's lack of access to fresh food.

"This is to address the food desert," Boudreaux said. "This is to address the issues as it relates to healthy options, healthy access."

The neighborhood also welcomed two new businesses over the weekend as the Wilyard event venue and Signature Cigar Lounge celebrated their grand openings. The businesses are located within two blocks of each other.

Samuel Pierre, chief administrative officer of Signature Cigar Lounge, said he believes the area's momentum is only beginning.

"I know for a fact that it is changing, and the only way it's going to change is if new businesses come along," Pierre said. "So I'm a new business, and I think this will be a reflection of what's to come."

Pierre said he hopes more entrepreneurs will invest in North Lafayette and envisions the Simcoe strip becoming a destination for residents and visitors.

"If you come to Lafayette, you'll come to Simcoe and enjoy the festivities, the activities and the businesses that are located here," he said.