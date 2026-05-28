Nonprofit helps communities prepare for disaster response

LAFAYETTE — Ground Force Humanitarian Aid helps communities respond during disasters by organizing community groups and aiding them during their disaster response.

To help them do this, President of the nonprofit, Rob Gaudet, created a website.

"Through Stability, we connect the emergency managers in communities, which every community has somebody that oversees emergencies in that community, and we connect them to the community," Gaudet said.

When storms hit, they focus on helping the community's most vulnerable residents.

"In America today, we have 100 million Americans that are over age 60, and when there's a natural disaster, that community tends to be less able to help themselves the older, you know, the older we get," he said.

For supplies, they partner with the Walmart Foundation to get communities the supplies they need.

"And then we do community care taking as our second program where we go in communities and we help clean up trees or we deliver food to the elderly and keep generators going," Gaudet said.

He said preparation is key to successfully responding to disasters.

"We start having phone calls every single day about how we're going to coordinate and how we're going to run our five programs. Everyone sees this cone of uncertainty where the disaster is going to hit, so we start looking at the geographic location where it's going to be going and trying to connect with the Walmart Foundation who provides us with funding and with a place to operate from. And so there's many steps. We get our equipment ready, we get our teams ready to go," Gaudet said.

To volunteer or donate, you can visit their website.