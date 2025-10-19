“No Kings” protest hits Lafayette | Locals join nationwide movement for democracy

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A national movement calling itself “No Kings” made its way to downtown Lafayette Saturday, as hundreds gathered at Prejean Point to protest what organizers describe as authoritarian actions by President Trump.

The “No Kings” protest — part of coordinated demonstrations across the United States and Europe — encourages nonviolent action and aims to reaffirm democratic values.

“When we say the Pledge of Allegiance, we say justice for all,” one participant shouted as crowds cheered and cars honked in support.

Organizers with Good Trouble 337 and Indivisible Acadiana say the message is simple: America rejects kings and embraces democracy.

“We are exercising our First Amendment right to free speech to speak out because we are not in agreement with how the country is going,” one demonstrator said. “It feels like it’s sliding toward 1936 — the time of Hitler.”

Aimee Dominique, one of the local organizers, said the goal is to remind people that democracy must be protected.

“We believe in democracy, we believe in the Constitution, we believe in the Bill of Rights — and we see that being eroded,” Dominique said.

Protesters expressed concern about a range of issues including immigration, healthcare, and social security.

“My mother passed away, God bless her soul. I’m worried about medicaid, social security — it’s tough to be a senior,” Bernard Harrison said.

“This is not the America I grew up learning about,” another added.

Some participants connected the demonstration to family history, warning of the dangers of repeating the past.

“My grandparents were Holocaust survivors,” one protester said. “They came in the 1940s from Poland. It makes me concerned that what happened in the past can happen again.”

However, not everyone agreed with the protest’s message.

Craig Shilow, chairman of the St. Landry Parish Republican Party, said the group misunderstands how the U.S. government functions.

“These people protesting ‘No Kings’ have no understanding of our political system,” Shilo said. “We had a ‘No Kings’ protest July 4th, 1776. We won our war of independence. President Trump was democratically elected, certified, and governing under that system.”