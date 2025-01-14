New technology revolutionizes AFib treatment at Our Lady of Lourdes

LAFAYETTE, La. — Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center is embracing cutting-edge technology to transform how heart conditions are treated, especially for patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib).

AFib, a common type of arrhythmia, affects approximately 10.5 million adults across the United States, according to the American College of Cardiology.

Now, thanks to a breakthrough procedure, patients in Acadiana can benefit from a faster, less invasive treatment option.

The Medtronic PulseSelect™ Pulsed Field Ablation System uses pulsed electric fields to target and eliminate the muscle cells that cause AFib. This innovative approach offers a safer, more efficient alternative to traditional methods, such as thermal techniques that burn or freeze the pulmonary veins around the heart. These procedures can carry risks of damaging the surrounding heart tissue or other fragile areas.

Our Lady of Lourdes

Dr. Patrick Welch, an electrophysiologist at Our Lady of Lourdes, who uses this technology on his patients says this has significantly reduced procedure times and improved patient outcomes.

"One of the key benefits is speed," Dr. Welch explained. "What used to take 2-3 hours can now be completed in 45 minutes to an hour. This not only reduces the strain on the patient but allows us to treat more people in less time."

The PulseSelect™ system is the first of its kind in the Acadiana region, making Our Lady of Lourdes one of the few hospitals in Louisiana offering this advanced treatment.

So far, Dr. Welch tells KATC that he has treated 30 patients with the new technology, helping to bring relief to those suffering from AFib and treating them faster.