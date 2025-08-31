New stadium, same tailgating spirit: Ragin’ Cajuns fans kick off football season

LAFAYETTE, LA - For longtime Ragin’ Cajun fans like Allen Gosnelle, game day isn’t just a pastime; it’s a tradition.

“I’ve sat through the rain and everything. I’ve never missed a home game unless I was sick,” said Gosnelle. “I haven’t missed many of them.”

As the University of Louisiana at Lafayette kicked off its football season with a matchup against Rice University, fans flooded the campus in vermilion red. And for many, the day wouldn't be complete without one essential ritual: tailgating.

Echoes of “Go Ragin’ Cajuns!” rang across campus as excitement built around not only the game but also the debut of the university’s newly completed Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

For Gosnelle, a proud alumnus whose love for the team dates back to the days of McNaspy Stadium, the new venue is a welcome upgrade. “I started here in 1957 and graduated in 1962,” he said. “My wife was a majorette for four years; so, I’ve been here a long time.”

The $65 million stadium project brings modern comforts to the fan experience, with 34 luxury suites, 524 club seats, an indoor club, and a total capacity exceeding 30,000. Enhanced amenities promise to make every game day memorable.

That excitement was felt even by those traveling from afar, like Ramona Miller, who flew in from Nebraska to watch her grandson, freshman Trey Miller, play in his first college game.

“It’s so exciting!” Miller said. “We were here in January and they were working on the stadium, so to see it finished is almost surreal.”

With a new stadium, a fresh season, and die-hard fans rallying behind the team, the Ragin’ Cajuns are starting strong.

“I love my school and that’s why I’m here,” said Gosnelle. “I love football, and I’m very fortunate to have a 62-year-old son who is willing to take care of his papa when I go tailgating.”

As the team charges into the season, one thing is clear, in Lafayette, football isn’t just a game. It’s family, tradition, and pride wrapped in vermilion.

