La. Athletics open Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium transformation for 2025 season

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Athletics unveils the transformational renovations on the west side of Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. The $65 million project is the most significant upgrade to the facility since it opened in 1971. The improvements are highlighted by new premium experiences, enhanced seating in the west bowl, and a modernized concession experience.

“We are extremely grateful for the work by the DLR Group, AQ Studios, and general contractor J.B. Mouton,” Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said. “This project will elevate the game day experience for all patrons attending our football games, as well as for those groups from our community who rent the facility for special events. We could not be more pleased with the outcome of the newly renovated Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.”

The new facility creates an elite gameday atmosphere for Ragin’ Cajuns fans. The new west side features 34 suites, 40 loge boxes, 524 club seats, an indoor club, five new chairback sections in the lower west bowl, and enhanced amenities for all fans with a total capacity of over 30,000. These premium spaces create a first-class gameday experience and provide opportunities for UL and its partners to host premium events throughout the year.

“It has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium come to life,” head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “The DLR Group, AQ Studios, and J.B. Mouton have taken a vision and turned it into reality. This will create a unique game-day experience that Ragin’ Cajuns fans have deserved for so long, but more importantly, give us all a home that we can truly be proud of.”

With 70,000 square feet in a completely reimagined space, every fan at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium will feel an enhanced gameday experience. The west bowl improvements also include a reinvigorated concourse that provides patrons with new restrooms, more concession offerings, and an overall heightened in-stadium experience.

“Today, we celebrate what is to come in Acadiana’s future – the ability to attract and retain more students, to create family memories and generations of graduates, to grow business and workforce in this region alongside this Ragin’ Cajuns energy,” said Stephanie Manson, President of Our Lady of Lourdes Health.

DLR Group and AQ Studios designed the renovations, while J.B. Mouton, LLC guided the 19-month project. In addition to the premium seating offerings and concourse enhancements, fans will experience improved sightlines, increased legroom, and new ADA seating locations and upgrades.

“Our team worked to design a space that ushers in a reinvented gameday experience at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium,” said AQ Studios and DLR Group in a joint statement. “The new west bowl enhances what was already a great college football venue. The impact of the new premium seating offerings and new concourse delivers top-tier amenities, gameday atmosphere, circulation, restrooms, and concessions to every Ragin’ Cajuns fan.”

Louisiana will kick off its 2025 season at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium on August 30 when it entertains American Conference member Rice.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajuns) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Athletics.