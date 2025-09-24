New snoball spot to bring cool treats and new life to former Burger King building

LAFAYETTE, La. — A once boarded up former Burger King building in one of Lafayette’s busiest corridors is about to get a sweet new beginning.

After sitting vacant since early 2024, the building at the corner of Johnston Street and St. Mary Boulevard is being transformed into Meltdown Snoballs, the sixth location for the growing Louisiana-based snowball chain founded by 20-year-old entrepreneur Zein Clayton.

“That’s my favorite thing to do. Take abandoned buildings and make something fun out of it for teenagers, college students,” Clayton said.

Clayton has already opened five other snowball stands across Louisiana. His journey began in an unlikely time: during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At 16, we had just come out of quarantine in 2020,” he recalled. “I was first looking at snoballs as a hobby, just something to do for fun because I always loved them. It grew from a hobby into a full-time job.”

Now, he’s bringing his icy, flavorful creations to the heart of Lafayette, right near the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, a move he says took over a year of searching to find the right location.

“I love the environment here in Lafayette,” Clayton said. “I was very persistent in opening up a stand here, and I’m glad we chose this location. It already feels like home.”

KATC spoke with students walking past the site; many seemed excited about what’s to come.

“It’s really hot out here. I wouldn’t mind getting a nice little snowball to cool off,” said Carson Powell, a junior at UL Lafayette. “I hope I can go enjoy one on a hot day and maybe get some homework done.”

When asked if the new shop is a good fit for the campus community, another student, Leneclaire Romero, a freshman, told KATC she thinks it will bring more variety to students.

“I think it definitely is. Especially with what it’s going to be, I think it’ll be a great spot.”

For Clayton, entrepreneurship is about passion and persistence.

“Keep going. Don’t let anyone stop you," he says.

And as for the future of Meltdown?

“In five years, I see Meltdown in other states like Texas and Florida, those are the main states I want to hit next,” he said. “But I also want to keep growing our customer base here in Louisiana. My main thing is being ‘Sno Cool," Clayton tells KATC.

The Lafayette location of Meltdown Snowballs is expected to open in early November.

This story was reported on-air by journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.