New Orleans Prepares for 11th Super Bowl as Officials Discuss Economic Impact, Volunteer Opportunities

LAFAYETTE PARISH — New Orleans is set to host its 11th Super Bowl with Super Bowl LIX in just six months. Super Bowl executives recently visited Lafayette Parish to discuss volunteer opportunities and the economic impact the event will have on the state.

“There was an economic impact of over $480 million in 2013, so we know it’s going to be larger 12 years later,” said Jay Cicero, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation.

Cicero attributes the state’s unique history and culture as key factors making it an ideal location for the big game.More than 125,000 visitors are expected to travel to New Orleans for the game. Cicero said the event will provide significant exposure for the state.

“There are over 6,000 credentialed members of the media that attend, so that’s another opportunity for Louisiana,” Cicero remarked.

While New Orleans will see the primary economic benefits, Lafayette is also expected to feel an impact. Mike Roebuck, chief sales officer at Lafayette Travel, acknowledged that the effects on Lafayette will be minimal but still valuable.

“Primarily, the immediate impact will be in New Orleans and the surrounding areas. It’s good for the state as we will be seen nationwide and around the world, but as far as what Lafayette will experience, it will be minimal,” Roebuck said.

There are still opportunities for Lafayette residents to get involved through the Chevron Ambassador Volunteer Program for the Super Bowl.

“They’re looking for people to help with things like parking, traffic flow, and crowd management as visitors come through to the Superdome,” Roebuck added.

While volunteers won’t receive tickets to the game, officials noted that they will receive training and be able to enjoy the festivities while showcasing Louisiana to visitors.

Super Bowl LIX will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025.

