New Louisiana law changes work permit process for minors

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A new Louisiana law is changing the way minors get approved to work, removing schools and school districts from the work permit process.

Under Louisiana House Bill 232, schools are no longer responsible for issuing, approving or maintaining work permits for minor employees. Instead, employers will now handle the required documentation and submit the information directly through the state system.

“Instead of students losing time with coming to the school board office or their school, they will be able to go to work immediately because that [transaction] will happen between the student and the employer themselves,” said Rollan Moore, director of child welfare and attendance for the Lafayette Parish School System.

While the process is changing, some requirements remain in place. Minors under the age of 17 must still receive authorization from a parent or legal guardian before they can be hired.

“The same requirements as far as hours, duties will still be required on that employment certificate. It will just now go between the student and the employer directly to the state,” Moore said.

Moore said parents will still play an important role in approving a teen’s employment. Once a parent signs the required authorization, the paperwork will go back to the employer instead of the school district for processing.

“It's still the parents' responsibility to authorize the student to still go to work. So once the parent signs and authorizes, it goes back to the employer instead of the school or the school district for processing,” Moore said.

For employers who regularly hire teens, the change could mean a quicker path from application to employment.

Deano’s Pizza owner Tim Metcalf said streamlining the permit process will help teens get hired faster, while also giving them an opportunity to build responsibility and stay motivated in school.

“The kids come here, most of them enjoy working here, their first job, and they love it, they're excited,” Metcalf said. “But if their grades start to suffer, we can communicate with their parents like, ‘Hey, you're not going to be able to work as much or at all if you don't get your grades up and start acting right in school.’”

Metcalf said he welcomes the change, adding that a first job can teach young people lessons that extend beyond the workplace.

“It's a very important tool, it's a very good learning lesson – teaches people things you don't get in the school system – work ethic, responsibility, teamwork, all those things that are so important to live your life fully,” Metcalf said.