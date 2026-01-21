New housing development aims to address housing affordability in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — A new neighborhood, Cottages at Creekview, is taking shape in Lafayette, offering residents affordable, high-quality rental options amid rising housing costs.

“I just got married last year. So, we were able to kind of make this first house our own, and so it just feels like home here,” said new resident Cameron Morales, reflecting the strong sense of community developers hoped to create.

Developers say their goal is to provide affordable housing for locals and newcomers alike. “We have a great university. We have a great economy. We have great government leadership, and we have lots of business opportunities – and so along with all of that, people need a great place to live that's also affordable,” said developer Bob Giles.

The National Association of Home Builders reports nearly 75 percent of U.S. households cannot afford to buy a median-priced new home — a trend that developers of Cottages at Creekview are working to address. “The housing affordability issue is not just a Louisiana thing, it's a national issue – and so we started brainstorming on how can we alleviate that issue or how can we provide some product type in our area that fits that mold,” said developer Jordan Daigle.

According to USA Facts, nearly one in three Louisiana households spend 30 percent or more of their income on housing, qualifying as cost‑burdened. Giles said he hopes the new development will help retain current Acadiana residents and attract new ones.

Even with only a few residents so far, neighbors say the community is already forming meaningful connections. “I already know some of the residents and it's already a very close community – and we only have a few residents so far – so I'm sure once it's all filled up, we'll all be friends and it'll feel like a family community here,” Morales added.

Developers say they hope Cottages at Creekview will grow alongside Lafayette, providing a sense of belonging for years to come.

