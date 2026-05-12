New Broussard fire truck pays tribute to firefighter Alex Bourque

LAFAYETTE PARISH (BROUSSARD) — A former Lafayette Parish firefighter is being honored with a special dedication at the Broussard Fire Department, where a newly introduced ladder truck now bears the name and memory of Alex Bourque, a firefighter who died from cancer in 2022.

City officials and firefighters gathered in Broussard to unveil the truck and commemorate Bourque’s legacy, describing the dedication as both a milestone for the department and a lasting tribute to one of its own.

“It’s a very proud moment for the city of Broussard and our fire department to not only get the new ladder trucking service, but to be able to dedicate it,” Mayor Ray Bourque said.

The truck features several personalized details honoring Bourque’s battle with bone cancer and his personality. Yellow accents appear throughout the vehicle, symbolizing the color associated with bone cancer awareness.

“Bone cancer is signified by the yellow ribbon or the color yellow, so the tools are all marked with yellow paint,” a fire captain said. “During his battle, for a little while, he had a mullet going on, so the silhouette kind of shows his mullet with his glasses on.”

Bourque died in 2022 after battling cancer at age 26. Firefighters said the dedication ceremony coincided with the fourth anniversary of his diagnosis.

“Biggest thing about Alex was he was a friend to all,” fellow firefighter Joshua Bourque said. “He really was a good man. He was a very strong firefighter. He never shied away from work, and he’s definitely missed in the department amongst the guys.”

Joshua Bourque, Alex’s older brother, also serves with the department. Both brothers followed in the footsteps of their father, Michael Bourque.

“It’s a beautiful truck, very up to date, a modern truck,” Michael Bourque said. “And to have Alex’s name on it and his image, it means a lot to us and to our family.”

Firefighters said they hope the truck will continue to remind future generations of Bourque’s service and dedication.

“We want guys to see this truck and remember him,” Joshua Bourque said. “It’s something that’ll live on in Alex’s name.”