Nephew takes stand against uncle in double homicide case

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Joseph Sylvester - one of the men originally charged with killing Ashley Metz - an aspiring model - and Brouklynn Hill - her boyfriend - took the stand and testified that his uncle, Joshua Willis, was the one who killed the couple.

Willis is currently on trial for two counts of first degree murder.

Sylvester testified that Willis shot and killed Hill and set the car he was in on fire.

Sylvester then testified that he went back to his mother’s house but his uncle met him there and told him they had to go to Ashley’s house because she was the last one to see him with Hill.

Sylvester said once at Ashley’s house, Willis tied her hands up and took her to another location where Willis shot her and set the vehicle she was in on fire.

Willis’ defense attorney cross examined Sylvester, calling into question parts of his testimony, his criminal past, and the motive for his testimony, which they questioned whether it was because of a reduced sentence.

Sylvester made a plea deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to obstruction of justice and aggravated burglary, and a 50-year-sentence, and agreed to testify against his uncle. In exchange, the DA dropped the murder charges against him.

We learned today that Sylvester is eligible for work release December of 2025 and eligible for parole in December of 2029.

The defense asked Sylvester why he didn’t tell anyone what his uncle had done and why he went to the beach in Lake Charles the day after the murders.

The defense asked Sylvester why he let Willis shoot Brouklynn - whom the defense referred to as Joseph’s cousin and friend - and do nothing. Sylvester replied, “So he can shoot you too?”

The defense also brought up Sylvester’s rap lyrics saying the lyrics made reference to murder and the type of weapon used in the double homicide. Sylvester testified that he uses his music for entertainment.

The bodies of Metz and Hill were found in separate locations inside burned cars. They were later identified as Ashley Metz and Brouklynn Hill.

Joshua Willis faces life in prison or the death penalty if found guilty of the double murders.

The case continues at the Lafayette District Court House this week.

