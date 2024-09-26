Nearly $100,000 awarded to local art and culture projects

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Acadiana Center for the Arts awarded $96,242 to 20 art projects through the Louisiana Project Grant.

The grants were awarded to cultural organizations across Acadiana to help fund their art-based projects that display and contribute to the culture of south Louisiana.

These projects range from radio shows to circus performances to festivals.

The CoCo Tribe of Canneci Tinne received funds to create the Canneci Tinne Ki Yati - Canneci Tinne Apache Dictionary. This grant will support the creation of the first edition of the dictionary.

Through time and after making contact with the French, the English and the Spanish, the Canneci Tinne Apache tribe lost much of its language.

Hear from Nat'a (Chief) Cougar Goodbear on why this project is important for the revitalization of the Canneci language:

Canneci Tinné Apache tribe receives grant money to create native language dictionary

Nat'a Goodbear said the dictionary will be for tribal members as well as neighbors outside of the tribe who would like to learn the Canneci language.

"It would be awesome to have someone that is not from the tribe come and communicate with us in our own language," Goodbear said. "So yeah, it's for everyone."

Nat'a Goodbear said you can expect volume one of the dictionary to come out sometime around the end of 2025.

Atelier de la Nature was another recipient of a Louisiana Project Grant.

One of the projects being funded by the grant is the 2024 Halloween Art & Nature Festival.

Hear a little about this year's festival from co-founder Brandon Ballengee:

Halloween Art & Nature Festival receives Louisiana Project Grant

The festival will be Saturday, Oct. 26 beginning at 10 a.m. The event is broken up into three sessions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The festival will take place at 1050 Andrew Gautreaux Rd. in Arnaudville.

It is a free event, but parking space is limited, so Atelier de la Nature asks that you register online here.

Another project receiving the grant was one we have talked about before on KATC.

KRVS Radio Acadie launched the 'Acadiana Music Spotlight' on World Café.

Click here to see our previous story on the project.

The first episode recently aired on World Café, featuring Louis Michot & Swamp Magic.

The next round of Acadiana artists will be submitted to World Café ... They will be selecting from Poisson Rouge, Luke Huval Band and Amis Du Teche.

Hear from KRVS's general manager Cheryl Devall how this grant is helping them to bring this project to life:

Update: KRVS receives grant for project with World Café

Here's a full list of the projects that received grants, including descriptions:

Recipient: KRVS Public Media at University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Project: KRVS - World Café Acadiana Spotlight

With support from the Louisiana Project Grant, KRVS will launch the Acadiana Music Spotlight on WXPN’s World Café. This project will highlight the diversity of Acadiana’s music scene through monthly broadcasts over the course of a year, reaching 285 stations across the U.S.

Recipient: Basin Arts

Project: Window Wonderland: Traditions to Treasure

Basin Arts, with support from the Louisiana Project Grant, will partner with Downtown Lafayette to produce Window Wonderland, a month-long art installation in December 2024. The installation will feature visual art and dance performances showcased in the windows of downtown businesses.

Recipient: Atelier de la Nature

Project: 2024 Halloween Art & Nature Festival

With support from the Louisiana Project Grant, Atelier de la Nature will present the 2024 Halloween Art & Nature Festival, offering free arts and nature programs inspired by the vintage game “Creepy Crawlers.” The event will celebrate Halloween, Louisiana’s biodiversity, and Earth, culminating in a hands-on activity-filled day on October 26.

Recipient: NuNu Arts and Culture Collective, Inc.

Sub-Recipient: Joe Hall

Project: Joe Hall's Creole Story - Creole Accordion Documentary

With Louisiana Project Grant funding, Joe Hall will create a 15-20 minute documentary film that explores the living tradition of Creole music in Southwest Louisiana through his experiences as a Creole accordionist. The documentary will feature musicians, mentors, students, and ancestors who continue to shape the region’s musical history.

Recipient: Louisiana Folk Roots

Project: Folk Roots Traditional Louisiana Music and Folk Arts Connections: Expanding Kids Camps through YEP and MIP Zoo Outreach

Louisiana Folk Roots, with support from the Louisiana Project Grant, will expand its traditional music and folk arts outreach with three initiatives: Kids Camps & Showcases, Youth Engagement Partners (YEP) band lab outreach, and the Music Instrument Petting Zoo (MIPZ) for public outreach.

Recipient: Louisiana Folk Roots

Project: Dewey Balfa Cajun & Creole Heritage Week: Louisiana French Language in Vocal Music Performance

With support from the Louisiana Project Grant, Louisiana Folk Roots will introduce a new component to Dewey Balfa Cajun & Creole Heritage Week in March 2025. This initiative will emphasize the use of Louisiana French in traditional vocal music, broadening the cultural impact of the event.

Recipient: Basin Arts

Project: ProjectSpace Residency @ Basin Arts

With Louisiana Project Grant funding, Basin Arts will continue its ProjectSpace Residency, an interdisciplinary program that supports local professional artists. Four residencies, each lasting three months, will be offered in 2025 to foster collaboration and artistic development in the Acadiana region.

Recipient: The Current

Sub-Recipient: Rachel Nederveld

Project: Louisiana Is Here (Working Title)

With support from the Louisiana Project Grant, Louisiana Is Here will produce eight 30-minute episodes of an audio documentary series, amplifying the voices of South Louisianians working on climate adaptation projects. Grant funding will support final production and the creation of promotional materials.

Recipient: School of Music and Performing Arts at University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Project: Gulf Streams: Celebrating Louisiana's Musical and Sonic Landscapes

With support from the Louisiana Project Grant, the Gulf Streams radio show will explore Louisiana’s musical heritage and sonic landscapes through experimental soundscapes, live performances, and archival materials. The show will be broadcast on KRVS, offering unique perspectives on music and the environment.

Recipient: Iberia Cultural Resources Association

Project: Symphony Sunday in the Park

With support from the Louisiana Project Grant, the Symphony Sunday in the Park concert will be held on April 6, 2025, under the oaks of New Iberia City Park. The free concert by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra will feature music from Hollywood to Broadway, providing entertainment for the entire community.

Recipient: Cajun Prairie Habitat Preservation Society

Project: Louisiana Prairie Film and Art Installation

With support from the Louisiana Project Grant, the Cajun Prairie Habitat Preservation Society will present the Cajun Prairie Experience art installation and screen the documentary film La Grande Prairie. These works will be showcased in venues across the eight parishes served by Region 4.

Recipient: Festivals Acadiens et Creole

Project: Scene Atelier - Workshop & Performance Stage

With support from the Louisiana Project Grant, Festivals Acadiens et Creole will present workshops and performances at Scene Atelier, one of the festival’s five stages. Taking place on October 12-13, 2024, the event will celebrate Cajun and Creole culture, focusing on educating attendees with limited access to the arts.

Recipient: Festival of Words Cultural Arts Collective

Project: Festival of Words 2024

With support from the Louisiana Project Grant, the Festival of Words 2024 will take place on November 8-9 in Grand Coteau, providing literary arts access to underserved communities in St. Landry Parish. The event will feature workshops, readings, and performances from diverse literary artists.

Recipient: CoCo Tribe of Canneci Tinne

Project: Canneci Tinne Ki Yati - Canneci Tinne Apache Dictionary

With support from the Louisiana Project Grant, the CoCo Tribe of Canneci Tinne will create the first edition of a Canneci Tinne Apache dictionary. This important work will help preserve the tribe’s language and provide insight into its historical ties to the Athapaskan language family.

Recipient: Atelier de la Nature

Project: Radio in the Prairie

With support from the Louisiana Project Grant, Radio in the Prairie will create 10 sample radio programs to launch Atelier de la Nature’s new community radio station. These short podcasts will help develop future programming and serve as outreach to potential sponsors and the community.

Recipient: Department of English at University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Project: Resonance and Groove: Afrofuturism in the US South

With support from the Louisiana Project Grant, the Resonance and Groove symposium will explore Afrofuturism’s role in reimagining Louisiana’s arts and culture. Through panels, workshops, performances, and exhibitions, the three-day event will examine how Black Southern art envisions alternative futures.

Recipient: Louisiana Crafts Guild

Project: Open Studio Acadiana

With support from the Louisiana Project Grant, the Open Studio Acadiana tour will take place on March 8-9, 2025, featuring over 35 venues across the Acadiana region. The free event will showcase artists in their studios, galleries, and other creative spaces, giving patrons an opportunity to connect with local art.

Recipient: Performing Arts Serving Acadiana, Inc.

Project: PASAble

With support from the Louisiana Project Grant, PASAble will bring Omnium Circus, the world’s most inclusive circus, to Acadiana. This project will normalize participation of people with disabilities in PASA performances and enrich the entire community through inclusive and diverse programming.

Recipient: Acadiana Cares

Sub-Recipient: Riley McCallum

Project: Catch on at the Kiki

With support from the Louisiana Project Grant, Riley McCallum will host a series of small community art-making events, culminating in a large-scale performance. Rooted in Underground Ballroom Culture, this project will educate Acadiana residents about this trans-BIPOC performance tradition.

Recipient: Southern Screen Film Festival, Inc.

Project: Southern Screen Shorts and Socials

With support from the Louisiana Project Grant, Southern Screen Shorts and Socials will take place at the Southern Screen Festival from November 21-24, 2024. The project will showcase short films and offer networking opportunities for filmmakers and artists, fostering creative collaboration and community engagement.

These projects were awarded grants from the Louisiana Project Grant, which is funded by the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism and administered by the Acadiana Center for the Arts for Region 4.