Mustang World Series brings global competition, economic boost to Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — Youth baseball players from around the world are in Youngsville this weekend as the Mustang World Series returns to the Youngsville Sports Complex, bringing international competition and an economic boost to the region.

The tournament features three international teams from Mexico, China and the Caribbean, along with four teams from across the United States competing for a world championship.

Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter said the event is unlike any other, giving young athletes the opportunity to compete against players from different countries while showcasing the city on an international stage.

"Where else in the world do you have 10 year olds from Mexico, China, the Caribbean playing teams from across the U.S.? It's happening right here in Youngsville," Ritter said.

For players, the experience extends beyond the competition.

"We scrimmaged Team China last night, so it's a really amazing experience to see these boys, 9, 10 years old, playing with other people from around the world, getting to experience something like this," said Joshua Hebert, head coach of the Youngsville Mustangs.

Ritter said the tournament's impact reaches well beyond the baseball field. The Youngsville Sports Complex now welcomes more than 1.2 million visitors annually, with major sporting events drawing families who spend money at local hotels, restaurants and businesses.

"They're staying local. They're shopping local. They're spending money in our community. And when that happens, that's increased sales tax dollars that we can continue to reinvest back into the community," Ritter said.

According to the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, youth sports generated more than $36 million in economic impact across the region in 2025, highlighting the growing role sports tourism plays in Acadiana's economy.

For many visiting teams, the trip is also an opportunity to experience Louisiana.

"We're hoping to go to a swamp tour, see some gators. I know they want to try the food out here. They always talk about tasting that Louisiana food, so that's the goal for these next few days while we're here again," said Marcus Huizar, manager of the Normoyle Pony League in Texas.

Louisiana Region Director Ken May said those experiences, combined with the chance to compete against international teams, make the tournament one the players will remember for years.

"When will they ever be able to play as a team against another country again? So, like I said, it is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience," May said.