Multiple fights at Lafayette SkyZone lead to four arrests

LAFAYETTE, La. — Multiple fights broke out at SkyZone’s Lafayette location Saturday night, prompting police intervention and renewed debate among parents about supervision at the popular trampoline park.

“When our officers did arrive on scene, they did locate a parking lot full of juveniles in that area,” said Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department. Officers arrested four teenagers for disturbing the peace by fighting after gathering witness accounts.

“From what they gathered from witnesses, the fight had occurred on the outside. Now, there were other fights that did occur, and I want to say one of the fights happened in front and the other fight happened inside,” Sgt. Green said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a large group of what they described as “unruly juveniles” — some of whom used profanity as officers tried to get them to call their parents and leave the area.

For longtime SkyZone parent Melodie Deharbe, the real responsibility, she says, falls on families. “She thinks that a parent should always be with their kids because it's the responsibility of the parent to watch,” Deharbe's daughter translated, adding, “We understand that some parents don't have any choice, but after all, it's not the responsibility of the park.”

A statement from SkyZone noted that guests ages 16 and under are required to be accompanied by an adult. Police echoed that it’s up to families to understand safety policies. “One of the things I would do is I would get down and I would question the establishment, 'What are the rules, especially with juveniles?',” said Sgt. Green.

A statement KATC recieved from the park’s media team said, “At Sky Zone® parks, the safety and well-being of guests, team members, and the communities they serve are always the highest priority. The independently owned and operated Sky Zone franchise park in Lafayette, LA requires guests 16 and under to be accompanied by an adult. A thorough review of the incident and protocols in place is being conducted to evaluate any additional steps that can be taken to ensure the park continues to be a safe, fun, and welcoming environment for guests and their families. The Lafayette park is grateful for the swift response of local law enforcement and remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of everyone who walks through its doors."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

