Multicar crash closes section of Johnston Street in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A multicar crash has shut down the 5800 block of Johnston Street near Target Loop, affecting both northbound and southbound traffic Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the crash involved multiple vehicles and brought down nearby power lines, creating a traffic hazard. Emergency crews are currently on scene responding to the incident and working to clear the roadway.

There were no major injuries reported.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the scene is cleared and traffic can safely resume.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.