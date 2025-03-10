Mother-son duo to transform historic church into The Wilyard Venue

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A mother and son are now working together to turn a childhood dream into reality, as they transform a historic church into a one-of-a-kind wedding and reception venue in the heart of Lafayette's historic district.

The Davidson Memorial Methodist Church, located at 710 Jefferson Boulevard, is set to become The Wilyard Venue, a space that combines the charm of the past with the elegance of the present. Cameron Theyard, co-owner of The Wilyard Venue, shared how the journey began.

"My mom was looking at different places and stumbled upon this one," Cameron said. "We decided to check it out. We walked around and immediately saw the potential for what it could become."

Nicole Theyard, Cameron's mother, said her son has dreamed of owning a business since he was 12. Now, at 22, the duo is set to bring that vision to life in a major way.

"This is going to be a full restoration project," Cameron said. "We’re preserving everything from the stained glass windows to the wood floors, maintaining the historic charm of the building, while also bringing it into the modern era. We want to create something fascinating that people haven’t seen here in Lafayette."

The Wilyard Venue is expected to provide a unique event space in the city, combining its historic features with contemporary amenities. Cameron adds that the venue will feature updated lighting, a full sound system, and a cocktail bar designed to resemble a chic, big-city lounge. Additionally, an Italian-style courtyard will add to the venue's distinctive atmosphere.

Troy Wayman, CEO of One Acadiana, believed The Wilyard Venue will be a great addition to Lafayette, especially for the city's Northside.

"Anytime you can put a building back into commerce, it’s great for the community. It revitalizes the area and makes it stronger, creating spaces that people want to visit," Wayman said.

Cameron said renovations will start in about three weeks. While a lot of work remains, the team is enthusiastic about bringing their dream to life.

The Wilyard Venue is expected to open its doors in October 2025, and reservations are already being accepted. The venue will also be part of Lafayette's Sterling Grove Festival, which kicks off on March 21.