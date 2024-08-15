Mother distraught after son's gravesite found desecrated

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A Lafayette mother says she is devastated after being alerted to the desecration of her son and mother’s gravesite.

The gravesite, located at Gethsemane Cemetery in north Lafayette Parish, was painted black and had the word “hell” with a smiley face depicted on it.

Ashley Bonner and her family are demanding justice. “When my son died, I was actually there around the corner. I never even grieved the death of my son, and now this happens.,” Bonner said.

Ashley was overcome with emotion as she described what happened. The burial site is where her mother, Justine Bonner, and son, Trevon Bonner, are laid to rest.

Trevon was killed in 2022 in an officer-involved shooting with the Lafayette Police Department. Ashley says the vandalism brings back painful memories. “Every 14th of each month I post something about my child because my child got killed on April 14, and now they spray paint the stuff black. That’s just devil work,” she said while crying.

KATC is unable to confirm whether this is an isolated incident. Desecrating a gravesite is illegal and carries a maximum six-month prison sentence and a $500 fine.

Ashley and her family are offering a $500 reward to catch those responsible. “What made y’all do that? That’s just evil,” Bonner said.

Lafayette Parish School Board representative for District 3, Joshua Edmond, told KATC the incident was "unacceptable."

He offered to clean the headstone and help the family repair the site.

The matter is being investigated by the Lafayette Police Department.

“Whoever did this, they gonna catch y’all,” Bonner said.

