More than a job: Laura Williams’ 50-Year journey at Ton’s Drive-In

LAFAYETTE PARISH — For nearly half a century, customers walking into Ton's Drive-In in Broussard have likely been greeted by a familiar face.

Laura Williams has spent the last 50 years working at the local restaurant, building relationships with customers and co-workers while serving generations of Acadiana families.

Williams joined Ton's Drive-In in 1976 shortly after finishing school and looking for her first job. What started as a way to earn a living quickly became a lifelong career.

“I said, ‘Well, what am I going to do?’ I said, ‘I'm out of school,’ and I needed to find a job, and I came here, and Ms. Rose hired me, and I've been here ever since!” Williams said.

Over the years, Williams learned the importance of taking pride in her work, lessons she says she has shared with younger employees who have worked alongside her.

“They're very special to me because I've learned a lot from them and I passed it on, and now they got a lot, they learned a lot from me, so that's even more special,” Williams said.

Her dedication has left a lasting impression on those around her. Co-workers describe Williams as someone who approaches every task with care and treats each customer as if they were family.

“She takes pride in everything she does, every tiny part of every item is special and important, and she cares about every single customer and every meal that she sends out,” said Hollie Girouard, owner of Ton's Drive-In.

Williams credits her faith for helping her navigate life's challenges and remain committed to the job she loves.

“I've been through some times and trust me, he's the one that carried me through, and I'm still here! I'm still here!” Williams said.

As she reflects on five decades at Ton's Drive-In, Williams says she remains grateful for the opportunity to connect with the community through her work. While many people would have already retired, she plans to continue working as long as her health allows.

“I hope that I served them well, and I'm very proud to say, I'm glad that I could do it for that long… and continue to do it!” Williams said.

After 50 years behind the counter, Williams' impact extends far beyond the meals she has served. For many customers and co-workers, she has become a symbol of dedication, consistency and pride in a job well done.

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