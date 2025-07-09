More than 600 kids celebrate mentorship at 'Training 4 Life' day in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — More than 600 children from across Acadiana gathered at Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette for the annual "Training 4 Life" Fun Day, an event focused on mentorship, personal growth and summer entertainment.

The Tuesday event, made possible through a partnership between Courtesy Automotive Group and UL Lafayette, brought together youth from eight Boys & Girls Clubs spanning seven parishes.

Club members participated in music activities, games and a talent show judged by local role models including UL Ragin' Cajuns safety Tyre Skipper and former news anchor Darla Montgomery.

"Today is our third annual Training for Life event. The kids are interacting with UL athletes, hearing motivational speakers, and just enjoying each other.

This is a big part of their summer," said Aaron Williams, Unit Director for the Boys & Girls Club of Opelousas.

Many participants shared how the event helped them develop social skills and confidence.

"I like it — I'm meeting new people, and I'm making new friends," said Dakota, one of the attendees.

"We get to dance and play. Sometimes it gets rough, but we figure it out," said Dacen, another club member.

Organizers emphasized the importance of structured summer activities for youth development and safety.

"When kids are out of school with nothing to do, that's when trouble can start. Programs like these give them structure, safety, and fun — while helping families, too," Williams said.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana or to get involved, visit their website at bgcacadiana.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

