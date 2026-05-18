Moncus Park opens new Kergan Meditation Garden

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Moncus Park officially opened its new Kergan Meditation Garden Saturday morning, welcoming community members, donors and organizers for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the addition of a tranquil space designed for reflection and connection with nature.

Project organizers said the garden was designed to encourage people to step away from screens and reconnect with the natural world around them.

The garden is named after donor Ann Kergan, who spoke during the ceremony about the inspiration behind the project.

“We are living in complicated times,” Kergan said. “The world we live in can feel loud, overwhelming, and emotionally and mentally overstimulating and exhausting. Finding peace and tranquility in nature, entering the meditation garden gives you a breather from life. A way to get regrounded and centered.”

Landscape architect Michael Cullen said the design was influenced by Asian principles, particularly feng shui.

“We did start off with feng shui principles, which is the energy or balance between man and nature,” Cullen said. “There's a particular design element in feng shui design called a bagua map, and that map was generally followed as a structure for this garden.”

The Kergan Meditation Garden is now open to the public during regular park hours from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.