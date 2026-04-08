Mobile homeowner speaks out after State Farm ends coverage

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Parish mobile homeowner, Rene Deffez reached out to KATC after learning that State Farm was cutting off his coverage, raising concerns about whether other residents could face similar issues.

Deffez described the moment he received the letter from State Farm. “'We will no longer be able to continue your coverage on the policy listed above.' Bam! That's it,” he said. The letter, dated February 27, informed Deffez that coverage for his mobile home would end May 5.

When asked if the company provided a reason for dropping his coverage, Deffez said, “They did not give me a reason.”

I reached out to State Farm for clarification and received a statement explaining, “We’re committed to being there for customers when it matters most, and that takes the financial strength to pay claims across Louisiana.

In Louisiana, State Farm General no longer offers Manufactured Home coverage. Some customers can renew through State Farm Fire and Casualty, but certain higher‑risk locations don’t meet eligibility guidelines, so those policies can’t be renewed. Making sure we only renew eligible risks helps protect the financial strength needed to serve all Louisiana customers. A local State Farm agent can explain your notice and help you review next steps to avoid a gap in coverage."

Deffez said, “You just don't know what to do when something like that happens.” The 71-year-old has been with State Farm since he was 16, estimating that he spent more than $100,000 over the last 20 years to insure his mobile home.

Since switching to a local agency, Liggio Insurance, Deffez says he is now saving about $1,000 a year. “Why didn't I go years ago? Because I had loyalty to State Farm, but obviously they don't have loyalty to me,” he said.

With mobile homes making up about one in eight properties in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Housing Corporation, Deffez said the issue is about more than just a policy — it’s about protection. “They've made so much money on us. Now, they don't need us anymore. And it's heartbreaking because we could lose everything we have,” he said.

Deffez recommends reaching out to an insurance agent who can help find the right type of coverage for homeowners facing similar situations.

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