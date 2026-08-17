Milton residents weigh annexation as growth strains infrastructure

MILTON, La. — Rapid growth in Milton has left some longtime residents questioning whether the community should be annexed by neighboring cities, as parish leaders work on new guidelines to address infrastructure needs.

Milton resident Robert Bixenman said annexation could help the area keep pace with change.

"My thinking is if Youngsville would take in from Verot [School] Road to say, [LA Highway] 733 and Lafayette would take in [...] Milton up to the Vermilion River, that would kind of solve the issue. The residents of Milton are pretty negative to that," Bixenman said.

Infrastructure funding concerns

As Milton's infrastructure and upkeep needs grow, Bixenman said there is no clear source of funding to address them.

"There's no tax base to handle it. Therefore, we only get what is budgeted by the council each year to make whatever improvements that needs to be done," Bixenman said.

Milton residents have twice voted down efforts to incorporate.

Parish government response

Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Monique Boulet said incorporation has been a back-and-forth conversation between parish government and Milton residents.

"The growth in Milton is pretty intense. The people there carry a lot of frustration with the traffic situation with the infrastructure [...] situation alone," Boulet said.

New development adds to traffic concerns

The Milton Commons project was approved by the planning commission. The project will bring 750 new homes to the area by the end of next year.

Bixenman lives on Milton's main drag and deals with the area's traffic challenges daily.

"I mean you just do the math and what happens to the increase of traffic. That is almost uncontrollable now. So take Milton Elementary across the street. You're probably looking at at least another 750 children that are gonna have to go to school somewhere," Bixenman said.