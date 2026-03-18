Military dads surprise kids at local elementary school after yearlong deployment

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — What began as a typical school day turned into an emotional reunion at J. Wallace James Elementary, where three students were surprised by their fathers returning home after more than a year overseas.

The surprise unfolded during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration, complete with cupcakes and a school assembly.

Unbeknownst to the students, two National Guard members—Capt. Jonathan Brasseaux and Master Sgt. Rick Domec—were waiting behind the scenes to reunite with their children.

“My son, he doesn’t realize that we’re home yet,” Capt. Brasseaux said before the reveal. “We came home today from a yearlong deployment.”

“My kids don’t know that I’m home—so it’s a nice little surprise for them,” Sgt. Domec said, eagerly waiting to see his sons Andrew and Christopher.

“I want to see my Andrew’s face light up because he has been very adamant about me wanting me to surprise him at school and check him out of school in uniform,” he said.

The soldiers had been serving in Europe with the Louisiana National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade.

For months, their families counted down the days until their expected return.

Capt. Brasseaux's son, Locke, marking March 21 as the anticipated homecoming date—unaware the reunion would come early.

As students gathered for the afternoon event, teachers leaned into the holiday spirit, noting the unusual quiet.

“Normally for our house meeting it’s super loud and exciting," said one staff member during the presentation in the cafeteria, "but your mouths are all full of yummy cupcakes!"

Moments later, the curtains opened. The children’s reactions ranged from shock to tears as they ran to embrace their fathers.

“I was amazed, and I love how my dad’s back,” Locke said. “I’m just happy that he’s back.”

Sgt. Domec's son Andrew said he's always wanted to have homecoming with his dad, after getting the idea from watching similar reunion videos online.

“I saw these YouTube videos, and it looked like the kids were having fun, so I wanted him to do that,” Andrew said.

By the end of the event, smiles replaced the secrecy that defined the day’s earlier moments. For the families involved, the St. Patrick’s Day surprise proved more meaningful than any holiday tradition—a long-awaited reunion made even more memorable by the element of surprise.