Miles Perret's biggest fundraiser: Games of Acadiana returns for 2026

Games of Acadiana, the biggest fundraiser of the year by Miles Perret Cancer Services, is returning for its 26th year with a kickoff Saturday, May 30, at Blackham Coliseum from 10 am to 2 pm.

KATC sat down with Miles Perret spokeswoman Beth Guidry to talk about the importance of the fundraiser and community involvement. You can watch it in full below.

Games of Acadiana returns for Summer 2026

The kickoff event is a free, family-friendly event, including interactive games and activities, scavenger hunt tips, secret missions, and a survivor walk. Following the Saturday kickoff, there will be a 15-day virtual scavenger hunt with more than 50 prizes and a grand prize of $10,000.

To learn more about the story of Miles Perret Cancer Services and its fundraiser, or to register now for the Games of Acadiana so you can skip the line and get in on the fun, click here.