Mental health advice for communities impacted by gun violence

LAFAYETTE, La. — As Louisiana communities grapple with the ongoing trauma of gun violence, mental health professionals say the effects can linger long after news coverage fades. Increased anxiety, stress, and even hypervigilance are just some of the symptoms that can emerge in the wake of violent events.

“The repeated exposure of death and dying in a traumatic way can affect anybody's daily life,” said Reginald Lemelle, a licensed professional counselor supervisor at Tree of Life Counseling and Consulting.

Lemelle said behavioral changes — including increased isolation, talkativeness, or loss of interest in favorite activities — may indicate someone is struggling with trauma. “You have to be familiar with the individual — are their behaviors changing? What's different? Are they isolating more? Are they talking more than they normally do? Have they stopped doing the things that they like doing?” Lemelle explained.

It’s vital to confront these feelings, Lemelle noted. “I look at that as extra energy that has nowhere to go and sometimes it can be not-good energy, right? Those negative or adverse thoughts.”

He recommends spending time with a trusted person, especially for young people. Setting aside time for conversation with adults can help adolescents feel seen and heard. “If we get in this habit of sitting with our kids one-on-one, they feel seen, heard, and somewhat understood. So if that's already in place, when these things happen in society, these tragedies, this chaos, we already have that in place,” he said.

For those questioning whether to seek help, Lemelle stresses the importance of connection. “Don't isolate and try to do this alone. It doesn't end well for us, and I say us because I have been in those dark places in my life, and oftentimes I stayed there too long without seeking help myself… Just reach out, ask somebody, tell somebody you're hurting.”

Lemelle encourages anyone who notices signs of struggle in a friend, colleague, or loved one to offer support — reminding them that they don’t have to carry the burden alone.

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