Memorial Day will not affect LCG trash pick-up

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) would like to inform residents about the garbage collection schedule for Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2024.

Curbside garbage collection will proceed as usual on Memorial Day. Residents are reminded to place their garbage bins out according to their regular schedule.

This is for people who live in the city limits of Lafayette or in the unincorporated areas of the parish.

However, please note that the compost facility will be closed for the holiday. Normal operations at the compost facility will resume on the following day, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.