Membership drive for Downtown Lafayette Unlimited now underway

DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — A membership drive is underway for Downtown Lafayette Unlimited as part of the 501(c)(6) nonprofit's summer outreach initiative.

The goal of the drive is to connect community members, businesses and downtown supporters while inviting more people to get involved in supporting downtown Lafayette.

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited Membership Drive Underway

Membership is available not only to those based downtown but also to anyone — including neighbors, business owners, employees and visitors — who wants to see downtown Lafayette thrive. Several membership levels are available for individuals and businesses interested in supporting downtown Lafayette and staying connected to activities in the area. Memberships range from $25 to $1,000 per year.

From cultural events and educational programming to neighborhood beautification opportunities and policy advocacy, representatives of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited say the nonprofit has championed these initiatives for more than 40 years.

Those interested in learning more about Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and its membership opportunities can click here.