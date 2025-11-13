Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion as players dream big

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to nearly $1 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing. The estimated prize for Friday’s drawing now stands at $965 million, with a cash option of roughly $445 million for those who opt for the lump sum payout.

“I ain’t lying, that’s a lot,” said Sharelle Desselle, a customer outside Corner Pantry.

Many in Lafayette are imagining what they would do if they struck it rich. “If I win— man, I’m not lying— I’m going to help all my family out first. Then, I’m going to get a big house, big yard, and everything, and I’m going to live,” said Desselle.

But he also had plans to share the wealth. “Helping everybody too is a big part of it—so, helping the community, give back,” Desselle said.

Despite the excitement, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot remain daunting, at about one in 290 million. Nonetheless, ticket buyers across Acadiana and the country are joining in the rush, hoping to turn big dreams into reality.

