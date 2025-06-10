Mechanical issues delay grand reopening of Girard Park Pool

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette residents are eagerly awaiting the reopening of Girard Park Pool after being closed since 2019. However, unforeseen mechanical issues have caused further delays to the long-awaited grand reopening.

The pool's opening was initially set for last month but had to be postponed due to weather conditions. Rescheduled for this week, the reopening is now at a standstill once more due to a malfunctioning pump.

Robert Marsails is an avid park goer and was looking forward to experiencing the pool at the park with his loved ones.

"I wanna go swimming really bad bring my family to go swim," Marsails said.

He, along with others throughout Lafayette, has been unable to enjoy a swim in the pool since its closure several years ago.

KATC asked Marsails if he was disappointed once finding out, its opening is delayed yet again.

“Yeah, kind of heartbreaking," he shared.

Tim Sensley, Director of Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture says repairs are underway to fix the malfunction.

"We had the main pump go out, as a result we are no longer allowed at this time to circulate the water through. Which causes us not be able to treat the [pool] with the proper chemicals. So we ordered a new pump hopefully be here in the next several days and then we'll get it installed.”

Despite the delay, Marsails remains understanding. "I know for some people, patience runs out but patience is key," he says. "Kids need something to do, and swimming is the best way to relax and cool off because the sun doesn't play."

Sensley assured residents that the pool is expected to open by the end of the month.

"We doing everything we can within our power to diligently get this resolved so we can make sure they have access to Girard pool as soon as possible.”

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government, work completed at the pool includes:

Replacement of lifeguard chairs



New entry ladders for improved pool access



Fresh paint for enhanced safety and clear depth markings



Repairs to cracks in the inner pool foundation



Operational upgrades, including pump replacements



City officials are also in the process of hiring lifeguards to staff public pools around the city. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply here.