Mayor-President responds to business owners' concerns over Bertrand Drive Revitalization project

LAFAYETTE, La. — Some business owners along the Bertrand Drive corridor are voicing concerns about Lafayette's proposed revitalization project, particularly the potential impacts construction could have on their operations.

Mayor-President Monique Boulet said city leaders have been meeting with business owners to address those concerns while balancing the need for infrastructure improvements and public safety.

"We're investing in the city in ways we never have, and so we need the appropriate guidance in that code that allows our existing businesses to thrive while adapting our infrastructure for the modern world," Boulet said.

One of the primary concerns raised by business owners involved Type A development standards within the Lafayette Development Code. Boulet said the city removed that portion of the proposal within 24 hours after hearing concerns about the architectural requirements it could trigger for existing businesses.

While that portion of the plan was withdrawn, Boulet said pedestrian safety improvements remain a key component of the project. She pointed to an $8 million federal Safe Streets and Roads for All grant awarded to the city after eight fatalities occurred along the corridor over a four-year period.

"It is not safe for the amount of pedestrians we have out and about today," Boulet said. "We have to create those safe spaces while also creating comfortable roadways for our vehicles."

For some business owners, however, concerns center less on the final design and more on the disruption that could come during construction.

Tim Metcalf, owner of Deano's Pizza, said a lengthy construction timeline could create challenges for businesses located along the corridor.

"Now it's become a complete 'blow up the road,' rebuild over 3 years — that 3 years of construction in front of your business is very, very hard to navigate," Metcalf said.

Boulet said the city owns enough right-of-way along much of the corridor to minimize the amount of property acquisition needed for the project while still accommodating planned improvements, including 11-foot travel lanes.

"We'll have to buy the corners of their lot to create that in and out, that ingress and egress, but primarily, for most businesses, what we're asking for is construction servitude because some of the electrical system will go underground," Boulet said.

As discussions continue, Boulet said she hopes business owners and residents will consider the broader goals of the project.

"Let us deal with them fairly, with consideration of everybody and not singular perspectives," Boulet said. "If your business wants this and you're the only one, you've got to be open and you've got to allow us to make decisions for the greater good."

Boulet said she spent several hours over the weekend meeting one-on-one with business owners along the Bertrand corridor and expects those conversations to continue as the project moves forward.